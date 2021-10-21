Canada's Federated Co-operatives plans C$510 million carbon capture facilities

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada's Federated Co-operatives Ltd said on Thursday that it planned to spend C$510 million ($413.16 million) on building carbon capture facilities at its ethanol complex and refinery in Saskatchewan.

The Co-op said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO) to store 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually at Whitecap's Weyburn, Saskatchewan carbon sequestration site.

The carbon capture facility at the ethanol complex is expected to be complete in 2024, followed by the refinery's carbon capture facility starting up in 2026.

($1 = 1.2344 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.