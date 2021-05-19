Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) on Wednesday said it agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Western Australia to South Korean steel maker POSCO (005490.KS) for $240 million.

First Quantum said it and Posco have also agreed to evaluate a strategic partnership to produce battery precursor materials from production at the mine.

