Canada's Imperial Oil to market XTO Energy interests

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) said on Wednesday it plans to market its interests in XTO Energy Canada jointly with Exxon Mobil Canada, as part of the company's ongoing evaluation of its portfolio.

Imperial and Exxon Mobil Canada each own 50% of XTO Energy Canada, with assets that include 568,000 net acres in the Montney shale, 85,000 net acres in the Duvernay shale and additional acreage in other areas of Alberta.

Calgary-based Imperial, which is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), said net production from these assets is about 140 million cubic feet of natural gas per day and about 9,000 barrels of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids per day.

Imperial said its plans to sell its interests in XTO is consistent with its strategy to focus upstream resources on key oil sands assets, but a final decision has not been made.

Canada's Montney, which straddles Alberta and British Columbia, saw a wave of consolidation as companies buckled under when oil prices collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imperial and Exxon Mobil Canada have retained RBC Capital Markets as their exclusive financial advisor in connection with this process.

Exxon on Tuesday also launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio as part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. read more

The oil major in 2020 took a near $20 billion writedown on properties, primarily purchased with subsidiary XTO Energy a decade earlier. It removed gas assets in Appalachia, the Rocky Mountains, Oklahoma, Texas and elsewhere from its development plan after the writedown.

