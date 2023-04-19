Canada's oil province Alberta targets net-zero by 2050 in climate plan















April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Wednesday released a climate plan aimed at cutting emissions to net-zero by 2050, but did not announce any interim targets in a move that puts it at odds with the federal government's emissions reduction strategy.

Environment Minister Sonya Savage said Alberta is also exploring lowering the provincial cap on oil sands emissions from the current 100 megatonne limit.

Reporting by Nia Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.