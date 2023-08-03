Canadian Natural Q2 profit more than halves on lower energy prices

Pipelines at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) Primrose Lake oil sands project are seen near Cold Lake, Alberta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit that more than halved, as lower energy prices and drop in oil production squeezed the country's largest oil and gas producer.

Profits for oil and gas companies have declined from last year's bumper levels after crude prices eased from multi-year highs when Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended markets.

Benchmark Brent crude averaged $79.92 a barrel in the second quarter, nearly 28% lower than last year, pressured by the banking crisis and fears of a looming recession.

U.S. natural gas prices plunged nearly 63% during the same period, when demand for the commodity skyrocketed against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Natural's production in the quarter ended June 30 stood at 1.19 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), below last year's 1.21 million boepd, impacted by wildfires in Western Canada and continued unplanned third-party pipeline outage, the company said.

The company reported a net income of C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion), or C$1.32 per share, for the quarter, down from C$3.5 billion, or C$3 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3374 Canadian dollars)

