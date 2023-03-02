Canadian Natural joins oil sands peers in booking record 2022 profits

Companies Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Follow















March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), the country's largest oil and gas producer, missed market expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday but still a booked a record full-year figure on the back of strong oil prices.

Its C$10.9 billion ($8.00 billion) annual profit means Canada's five biggest oil sands producers collectively earned a record C$35 billion last year as concerns about global energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed crude prices to 14-year highs.

The Calgary-based company said fourth quarter results were impacted by oil prices that declined into year-end and reduced production as a result of extreme cold gripping western Canada in December. Adjusted quarterly net earnings were C$1.96 per share, below analysts' average estimate of C$2.27.

Multiple equipment repairs at its Horizon oil sands plant also cut into January production, and will reduce output in the first quarter 2023 by 25,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The strong earnings for 2022 as a whole helped Canadian Natural hike its quarterly dividend by 6% to 90 Canadian cents per share. The company also plans to accelerate shareholder returns to 100% of free cash flow when net debt reaches C$10 billion, expected to happen later this year, versus a previous target of C$8 billion.

Canadian Natural president Tim McKay said the company's increasing long-life reserves and growing production provided a more sustainable environment for free cash flow.

"The board determined that C$10 billion remains a very conservative debt level and provides...ample flexibility and liquidity," McKay told investors on an earnings call.

Canadian Natural shares were up 1.8% at C$80.16 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Phil Skolnick, an analyst at Eight Capital Research, said the results were largely neutral as the dividend increase and enhanced free cash flow allocation policy offset lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The bumper annual profits also led to calls from environmental campaigners for the companies to pay up for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects to reduce emissions.

Canadian Natural and five other oil sands companies are proposing a C$16.5 billion CCS project, but want public money to cover two-thirds of the cost. read more

"Oil sands companies can't double their profits and then cry poor when it comes to reducing pollution," said Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist for Greenpeace Canada.

($1 = 1.3620 Canadian dollars)

