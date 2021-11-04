Canadian Natural Resources profit soars on rising output, oil demand

Pipelines at Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) Primrose Lake oil sands project are seen near Cold Lake, Alberta August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) posted a more than 10-fold jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, buoyed by a recovery in oil demand and higher output.

Energy demand has recovered swiftly from the worst days of the pandemic in 2020, with Brent and U.S. crude oil prices reaching multi-year highs in recent days. read more

Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, with Brent rising above $86 to hit its highest in nearly three years.

Canadian Natural produced 1.24 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter, compared with 1.1 million boepd in the year-earlier period.

The company, which operates in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, northeastern British Columbia and Saskatchewan, said average realized prices for crude rose 69.5% to C$68.06 per barrel, while realized prices for its natural gas jumped about 78.8% to C$4.13.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a profit from operations of C$2.1 billion ($1.69 billion), or C$1.77 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$135 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the prior three-month period.

($1 = 1.2400 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

