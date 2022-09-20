Capping energy bills, taxing companies not long term solution for energy crisis - Aramco CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, is seen at the 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Saudi state oil giant Aramco (2222.SE) said on Tuesday that capping energy bills and taxing oil companies was not a long term solution for the global energy crisis.

Chief executive Amin Nasser also lamented the continuing lack of investment in the oil and gas sector.

"The increases this year are too little, too late, too short-term," he told a forum in Switzerland.

