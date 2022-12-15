Capricorn Energy shareholders vote to bolster payout options















LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy's (CNE.L) shareholders on Thursday voted in favour of giving the firm permission to bolster its options for payouts as it prepares a merger with Israel's NewMed (NWMDp.TA), a plan some Capricorn shareholders oppose.

One of them, Palliser, Capricorn's third-biggest shareholder at just shy of 7% according to Refinitiv Eikon data, has said bigger flexibility for payouts could pave the way for an alternative to the NewMed merger.

Capricorn last month asked shareholders for a green light for an accounting move that would give it the option to distribute $495 million in addition, but separate from, a $620 million special dividend linked to the NewMed deal.

The move, which received 99.92% approval from shareholders voting on Thursday, still requires permission from a court, which Capricorn said it hoped would happen in last week of January or the first weeks of February.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.