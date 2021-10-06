Skip to main content

Energy

Carbon market not to blame for energy price spike, EU climate chief says

By
1 minute read

Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans speaks during a news conference during the pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan, Italy October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's carbon market is not the cause of soaring gas and power prices across Europe, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.

"It is responsible to a very small extent, a maximum is one fifth," Timmermans said of the carbon market, on his arrival to a meeting of EU environment ministers on Luxembourg.

"The problem is elsewhere. The problem is in the market conditions which at this stage, with the highest demand in 25 years, create these price hikes," he said.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 6:59 AM UTC

U.S. oil rises to highest since 2014 amid global energy crunch

U.S. oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets.

Energy
Carbon market not to blame for energy price spike, EU climate chief says
Energy
Indonesia conducts test flight using jet fuel mixed with palm oil
Energy
Fuel shortages ease off in London - UK retailers
Energy
Vietnam's PV Power picks banks to facilitate $1.4 bln LNG project loans