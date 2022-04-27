Caribbean must speed renewable energy transition to manage oil shocks, official says

MIAMI, April 27 (Reuters) - Caribbean countries must hasten the transition to renewable energy to cut reliance on fuel imports that have jumped in cost since the start of the war in Ukraine, the president of the Caribbean Development Bank said on Wednesday.

Imported petroleum products provide around 80% of the energy needs of the 19 countries that borrow funds from the Caribbean Development Bank, Gene Leon said in a speech, adding those imports cost those countries $7 billion annually.

"This highlights the vulnerability of the region's economies to oil market shocks and the urgent need to accelerate the shift to sustainable energy options," Leon said during the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami.

"Pursuing a sustainable energy agenda by utilizing efficiently our abundant renewable sources of solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower will allow us to diversify our energy base."

Electricity in the Caribbean costs three to four times that of developed countries because it is primarily generated from imported fuel, Leon said, putting the region at a competitive disadvantage to its trading partners.

To address this, Caribbean nations should install 320 megawatts of new renewable power each year, compared with only 25 megawatts installed across the region in the last nine years, he said. That would require annual investment of $1.2 billion.

One of the bank's proposals is to install climate resilient rooftops, which can generate electricity and withstand extreme weather events, in 75% of homes in the region by 2035.

The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank has 25 member nations and 19 borrowing members, and is focused on providing financing to the less-developed countries of the region.

Small island nations are among the most vulnerable to climate change due to increasing intensity of tropical storms, rising sea levels, and seawater contamination of fresh water reserves.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler

