Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn-backed CVR Energy (CVI.N) said on Tuesday its interim Chief Financial Officer Dane Neumann would permanently transition to the role.

Neumann, who took over on Oct. 6, will also be the finance lead for the company's nitrogen fertilizer unit, CVR Partners (UAN.N).

