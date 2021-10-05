Carl Icahn holds significant stake in Southwest Gas - source

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn holds a significant stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) and is pushing the gas distribution company to abandon a potential acquisition and instead focus on improving its share price, a source familiar with the matter said.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that Southwest Gas is in advanced talks to acquire Questar Pipeline Co, a gas transportation and storage business of Dominion Energy Inc (D.N) that Warren Buffett tried to buy. read more

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

