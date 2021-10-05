Energy
Carl Icahn holds significant stake in Southwest Gas - source
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn holds a significant stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX.N) and is pushing the gas distribution company to abandon a potential acquisition and instead focus on improving its share price, a source familiar with the matter said.
On Sunday, Reuters reported that Southwest Gas is in advanced talks to acquire Questar Pipeline Co, a gas transportation and storage business of Dominion Energy Inc (D.N) that Warren Buffett tried to buy. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.