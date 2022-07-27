1 minute read
Caspian Pipeline Consortium: two pumping stations out of power due to bad weather
MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Caspian Pipeline Consortium said on Wednesday that two oil pumping stations in Kazakhstan have experienced a power outage due to bad weather.
It also said the incident has not affected July's oil loading schedule.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.