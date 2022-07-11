Caspian pipeline fined in Russia, suspension lifted

An interior view shows a new pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - A court in Russia's southern Krasnodar region on Monday overturned an earlier ruling suspending Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) operations and instead fined it 200,000 roubles ($3,300).

CPC, which takes oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea via one of the world's largest pipelines, was last week ordered to suspend activity for 30 days, although exports were still flowing. read more

Tengizchevroil, the operator of Kazakhstan's largest oilfield, Tengiz, said oil supplies via the CPC pipeline had not been interrupted. ($1 = 61.2000 roubles)

