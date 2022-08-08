Cenovus to buy remaining 50% stake in Toledo Refinery from BP

The fixed wellhead platform of Cenovus Energy's West White Rose extension project, which had been suspended in March 2020, is seen under construction in Argentia, Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, Canada December 13, 2019.REUTERS/Greg Locke/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)said on Monday it agreed to buy the remaining 50% stake in BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio for $300 million, from British energy firm BP PLC (BP.L)

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

