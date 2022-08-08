1 minute read
Cenovus to buy remaining 50% stake in Toledo Refinery from BP
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)said on Monday it agreed to buy the remaining 50% stake in BP-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio for $300 million, from British energy firm BP PLC (BP.L)
Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
