Cenovus Energy to buy remaining 50% stake in Sunrise oil sands from BP

Logo of British Petrol BP is seen e at petrol station in Pienkow, Poland, June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) said on Monday it has agreed to buy the remaining 50% stake in the Sunrise oil sands project in northern Alberta from British oil major BP Plc (BP.L).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.