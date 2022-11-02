Cenovus Energy quarterly profit surges on high energy prices















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) reported a nearly three-fold jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher energy prices due to rising demand as global supplies were hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Cenovus said its upstream production fell to 777,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 804,800 boepd a year earlier.

The company said production went down because of planned maintenance and an unplanned power outage in August in its Foster Creek site.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's net earnings rose to C$1.61 billion ($1.18 billion), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$551 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3595 Canadian dollars)

