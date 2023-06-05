Cenovus Energy restarts 62,000 boepd wildfire-impacted production

Companies Cenovus Energy Inc Follow















June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) said on Monday it had restarted about 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production after shutdowns in May due to wildfires in Alberta.

The company's 85,000 boepd were impacted in Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas last month. read more

The oil producer said on Monday about 20,000 boepd Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to production within seven to ten days.

The company added that about 3,000 boepd remain offline, awaiting power infrastructure to be rebuilt in various remote locations.

Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel











