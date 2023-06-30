Centrica boosts capacity at UK's largest gas storage facility

A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - British energy firm Centrica (CNA.L) said on Friday it had increased storage capacity at Rough, the UK's largest gas storage facility, to 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) in a bid to boost resilience in the coming winter.

Rough will now be able to produce enough gas for six days of average demand and 3.5 days of peak winter demand.

The company partially reopened its Rough gas storage site last year, which had closed in 2017, to help ensure gas supplies over the winter.

When it reopened, Rough was able to store around 30 bcf of gas.

