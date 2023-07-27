Britain's Centrica hikes dividend as profits at British Gas soar

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Centrica (CNA.L) proposed a 33% increase in its interim dividend on Thursday after posting a jump in first-half profits, buoyed by higher returns from its British Gas supply business.

The results come as millions of households in Britain are struggling to pay energy bills and with the sector under scrutiny after regulator Ofgem earlier this month warned companies to avoid making excessive payouts to shareholders as profits return.

The British Gas Energy supply division posted adjusted profits of 969 million pounds ($1.25 billion) compared with 98 million the same period last year.

Centrica said some 500 million pounds of this related to changes to the regulator's price cap which allowed the company to recoup previously lost costs.

It proposed a final dividend of 1.33 pence per share up 33% compared with last year. The company restored its dividend at its interim results last year for the first time since 2019.

The company also announced plans to invest 4 billion pounds by 2028 on security of supply, energy flexibility and renewable power.

Overall Centrica's adjusted operating profit for the first six months of 2023 rose to 2.08 billion pounds up from 1.34 billion pounds a year earlier.

The company forecast lower underlying profits in the second half of the year, which it said is a normal feature of the seasonality of its markets and said uncertainties such as the weather and economic outlook meant there are a range of possible outcomes for the full year.

($1 = 0.7725 pounds)

