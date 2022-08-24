Centrica to give 10% of British Gas energy profits to poorer customers, says CEO -The Sun

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Centrica (CNA.L) will give 10% of the energy profits of its British Gas unit to its poorer customers to help with the cost of living, Chief Executive Chris O'Shea told The Sun newspaper on Wednesday ahead of an expected rise in the price cap on energy later this week.

O'Shea said Centrica would donate 12 million pounds this autumn, adding that grants of up to 750 pounds would be given to poorer customers and that the pledge to donate 10% of profits every six months would last for the duration of the energy crisis.

