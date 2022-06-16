Centrica signs deal with Equinor for additional winter gas supplies

June 16 (Reuters) - British Gas-owner Centrica (CNA.L) on Thursday said it signed an agreement with Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) for additional gas supplies to the United Kingdom during the next three winters, as the country faces a mounting energy crisis.

London-listed Centrica said Equinor would deliver additional 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas supplies to the company that will help heat an additional 4.5 million homes in the winters.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

