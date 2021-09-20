Centrica's British Gas to take on customers of failed People's Energy

A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Centrica's (CNA.L) British Gas has been appointed to take on the near 350,000 customers of small supplier People's Energy which ceased trading last week.

Customers' energy supply will continue as normal and they will be switched to British Gas from Sept. 19, Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said.

"Outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former domestic customers of People’s Energy will also be honoured," Ofgem said in a statement.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens

