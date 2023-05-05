Cepsa swings to loss in first quarter on Spain's windfall tax

Companies Compania Espanola de Petroleos SAU Follow















MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Spanish oil company Cepsa on Friday posted a first-quarter loss dragged by a windfall tax Madrid slapped on Spain's largest energy firms.

The quarterly loss was 297 million euros ($327.74 million), the company said. In the same period last year, Cepsa reported a 265 million euro profit.

The 1.2% tax on utilities' sales imposed by the country's left-wing coalition will cost the company 323 million euros this year. Cepsa has already paid out 164 million euros and took a charge to account for the overall amount.

($1 = 0.9062 euros)

Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Inti Landauro











