Cepsa teams up with Enagas, Enersun to develop hydrogen plant in Spain















MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oil company Cepsa said on Wednesday is to develop a green hydrogen plant in Huelva in southern Spain with the renewable business of gas grid operator Enagas (ENAG.MC) and green energy company Alter Enersun.

The project is part of Cepsa's plans to invest 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in green hydrogen developments in Huelva and Algeciras, in one of the largest green hydrogen projects in Europe.

Green hydrogen, or hydrogen produced from renewable energy, is seen as a solution to decarbonising heavy transport including commercial shipping and airlines.

Spain has signalled its ambition to become a major player, with its plentiful solar and wind power and proximity to sea providing renewable energy options.

The Huelva green hydrogen plant, with electrolysis capacity of 200 MW, will be connected to a solar power plant and located in an area Cepsa calls the southern Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley.

The plant will be operational in 2026 and its production will supply Cepsa's own industrial consumption and will enable the manufacture of advanced biofuels, Cepsa said.

The hydrogen plant will be powered by a photovoltaic facility with a capacity of 200 MW.

The companies did not provide financial details.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro and Jane Merriman











