CERAWEEK Eni CEO says gas market will be "difficult" for Europe through 2025

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday that the natural gas market will be "more difficult" for Europe this winter through 2025 due to a lack of supply from Russia.

"This next year, and also in 2024 and 2025, will be more difficult because last year until July we relied on about 80% of the Russian gas," he told the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

"Now there's no Russian gas at all."

Writing by Richard Valdmanis











