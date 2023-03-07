CERAWEEK Eni CEO says gas market will be "difficult" for Europe through 2025
HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday that the natural gas market will be "more difficult" for Europe this winter through 2025 due to a lack of supply from Russia.
"This next year, and also in 2024 and 2025, will be more difficult because last year until July we relied on about 80% of the Russian gas," he told the CERAWeek conference in Houston.
"Now there's no Russian gas at all."
Writing by Richard Valdmanis
