CERAWEEK Equatorial Guinea energy minister pushes back on energy transition

Equatorial Guinea's oil minister, Gabriel Obiang Lima, poses for a photograph on the sidelines of an oil and power conference in Cape Town, South Africa, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Helen Reid

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - African countries need to focus on fossil fuels to ensure energy security, before they can take steps to transition to greener and less polluting sources, Equatorial Guinea's Minister Of Hydrocarbons Gabriel Obiang Lima said Wednesday at the CERAWeek energy conference.

"We cannot be talking about a transition when we have 600 million people (who) still don't have electricity in Africa," Obiang Lima said, calling it "very unjust" that western countries expect the continent to be at the forefront of the transition.

"Whenever we finish with energy security, then we will talk about transition."

Equatorial Guinea is among several emerging oil-producing nations that have shown reluctance to embrace the global energy transition trend. Nigerian energy officials on Tuesday had said that developing countries should not have to target renewable energy sources and turn away from fossil fuels.

Other countries with oil discoveries still in development, including Ghana, Guyana and Suriname, also have said they cannot be expected to give up the chance to benefit from oil and gas that helped build more developed economies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.