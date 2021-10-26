Certifying Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to gas supply to EU -Germany

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Allowing the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to pump Russian gas to Germany will not threaten supplies to Europe's largest economy and the European Union, the German Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

While the pipeline is ready to start operations it still needs to be certified by Germany's Federal Network Agency to do so and the ministry's supply analysis a key requirement for the regulator to continue that process.

"In its analysis the Federal Economy Ministry concludes that granting certification is not threatening security of gas supply to the Federal Republic of Germany and the European Union," the ministry said in a statement.

It said it has submitted its analysis to the regulator following discussions with neighbouring EU countries, adding Italy, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania had all been given an opportunity to consult.

The German regulator has until early January to certify the pipeline but may make its decision earlier. Once it has made its recommendation it goes to the European Commission, which has another two months to respond. read more

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.