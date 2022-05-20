CEZ has made gas payment to Gazprom in euros, gives no details

Logo of the Russian energy company Gazprom is seen on а station in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ has made its due payment for Russian gas in euros, a spokesman said on Friday, declining to provide any further details.

"We have made the payment in euros, in line with recommendation of the European Commission. We will not comment on details," CEZ said, declining to specify whether the company, which takes a small fraction of gas from Gazprom, used a scheme demanded by Russia that includes converting foreign currency payments to roubles via accounts at Gazprombank.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Hugh Lawson

