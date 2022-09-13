CEZ shares jump on relief over Czech government's price cap plans

Czech electricity producer CEZ's logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Prague February 28, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Czech utility CEZ (CEZP.PR) jumped more than 4% on Tuesday after the government laid out plans for caps on electricity and gas prices for households, firms and state institutions which analysts said were not as bad as feared.

Analysts said the price cap would still allow CEZ to sell power at prices higher than what it was booking for this year, while shareholder payouts could also get a boost as the government looks to dividends from 70% state-owned CEZ and other state firms to help pay for support measures.

CEZ shares had fallen by around 20% from 14-year peaks hit in June after the government first flagged plans to gain stronger control over domestic power production and began looking at windfall taxes.

The government said on Monday it aimed to raise 70 billion crowns ($2.9 billion) from windfall taxes from energy firms, banks and refiners.

J&T Banka analysts said that amount "would not necessarily reflect the worst scenarios that have been mentioned so far".

"In our view, capping at the mentioned level is rather slightly positive news for CEZ," the bank said regarding state plans to set a ceiling on electricity and gas prices at 6 crowns ($0.2476) per kilowatt hour and 3 crowns, respectively. read more

CEZ shares were up 4.1% at 976.50 crowns at 0813 GMT.

Ceska Sporitelna analysts said a dividend payout of 100% of profit would mean a current dividend yield of 12%.

"The planned structure of financing the price caps confirms our investment idea that CEZ will be a big dividend payer," it said.

($1 = 24.1780 Czech crowns)

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

