CGT union rejects TotalEnergies' offer to start wage talks only if strikes end















PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The offer made by TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) to engage in wage talks this month only if the strikes staged by the CGT union at some of its production sites come to an end, is a form of "blackmail", the union said on Monday.

The workers currently on strike must "retain the possibility to continue or not their strike movement", the union said in a statement.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











