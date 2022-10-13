CGT's energy branch calls for extension of strike to whole sector

CGT trade union flag flutters as tyres set on fire by demonstrators burn in front of the ExxonMobil oil refinery, in Port-Jerome-sur-Seine, France, October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The FNME-CGT trade union, amid the heart of the weeks-long strike in refineries and depots disrupting petrol supply in France, called on Thursday for the industrial action to be extended to the energy sector as a whole.

It said, in addition to ongoing strikes at refineries and petrol storage sites, walkouts were also underway at five of EDF's (EDF.PA) nuclear reactors while an Engie (ENGIE.PA) gas storage facility also remained on strike.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks