Chad contests Savannah Energy's acquisition of Exxon Mobil assets - govt















N'DJAMENA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chad on Tuesday contested Savannah Energy's (SAVES.L) acquisition of Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) assets in the country, the Hydrocarbon and Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Exxon Mobil Corp closed a $407 million sale of its operations in Central African countries Chad and Cameroon to London-listed Savannah on Friday.

The ministry took issue with the company for allegedly saying Chad had given "tacit consent" to the purchase.

"The Republic of Chad... considers this operation was carried out without considering objections expressed by Chad's government," said the statement posted on the ministry's Facebook page.

Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Estelle Shirbon











