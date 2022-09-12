Cheniere Energy boosts buyback, earnings forecast

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A sign of U.S LNG company Cheniere is seen at the registration counter at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2019) in Shanghai, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) on Monday increased its share repurchase program by $4 billion for additional three years, as it expects to earn more cash flow from rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

Demand for U.S. LNG has surged as European countries try to end their reliance on Russian gas and find alternatives after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Cheniere's shares were up 2.4% in after-market trading.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company lifted its full-year 2022 distributable cash flow forecast to between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, from $6.9 billion to $7.4 billion.

Cheniere also raised its forecast for 2022 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for a third time and now expects it to be between $11.0 billion and $11.5 billion, compared with its prior estimate of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion.

The largest U.S. LNG exporter added that this raise is primarily due to several cargoes being pulled forward into 2022 which was previously forecast for 2023 and also because of sustained higher margins on LNG throughout 2022.

The company, which increased its annualized dividend by 20% to $1.58 per common share from the $1.32 initiated last year, said that under a "20/20 vision", it expects to have more than $20 billion of available cash through 2026.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.