Cheniere Energy revenue more than doubles on soaring LNG demand















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A), the largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, reported its LNG revenue more than doubled in the third quarter on surging demand since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Texas-based company posted total revenue of $8.85 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $3.2 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.