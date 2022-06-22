Cheniere to go ahead with Texas Corpus Stage 3 LNG export plant

A sign of U.S LNG company Cheniere is seen at the registration counter at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2019) in Shanghai, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) said on Wednesday its Board of Directors decided to expand the Corpus Christi LNG export plant in Texas and told Bechtel Energy Inc to continue with its construction.

The so-called Stage 3 expansion at Corpus was the second U.S. LNG export plant to reach a final investment decision (FID) this year as demand for natural gas soars, with several countries seeking to wean themselves off Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In May, Venture Global LNG made a FID to build its Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Both plants - Corpus Stage 3 and Plaquemines - were already under early construction when the companies made FIDs.

"Reaching FID on Corpus Christi Stage 3 represents an important milestone for Cheniere as we move forward on this significant growth project, Cheniere Chief Executive Jack Fusco said in a statement.

Fusco said Stage 3 would "provide much-needed volumes to the global LNG market by the end of 2025 ... and reflects the call for investment in natural gas infrastructure around the world to support environmental priorities and long-term energy security."

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Louise Heavens

