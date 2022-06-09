Cheniere strikes LNG supply deal with Norway's Equinor

Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) will sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) as the Norwegian energy company plans to gain access to additional LNG supplies amid a tight commodity market and surging demand for the super-cooled fuel.

Cheniere has agreed to deliver 1.75 million tonnes of LNG per year for 15 years starting from the second half of 2026, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Equinor said the deal would help it build its ambitions to become a global gas supplier. The company is already Europe's second-largest supplier of natural gas after Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

"LNG will play a crucial role in energy security. By increasing our position in this segment, we will be even better positioned as a long-term, reliable supplier of energy," said Helge Haugane, Equinor's head of gas and power trading.

U.S. LNG companies have been exporting record volumes to the European Union following sanctions on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that reduced supplies in an already tight market.

The United States is on track to become the world's largest LNG exporter this year, surpassing Australia and Qatar, as producers aim to boost liquefaction capacity. read more

Half of the annual volume that Cheniere plans to deliver depends on the Texas-based company making a positive final investment decision to expand liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal.

