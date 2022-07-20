Cheniere to supply LNG to PetroChina until 2050

PetroChina's logo is seen at a petrol station in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. Picture taken March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

July 20 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) said it would sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of PetroChina Co Ltd (601857.SS) until 2050, the longest supply deal for the top U.S. LNG exporter.

Demand for U.S. natural gas has jumped in recent months as countries around the globe speed up a shift to the cleaner-burning fuel and Europe tries to wean itself off Russian energy.

The agreement on Wednesday marks Cheniere's fifth this year, with the company previously striking deals with energy giants Chevron (CVX.N) and Equinor (EQNR.OL). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cheniere's LNG unit will supply 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to a subsidiary of PetroChina. Deliveries will begin in 2026 and reach the full volume in 2028.

Half of the total volume is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct additional liquefaction capacity at its Corpus Christi LNG Terminal in Texas beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage 3 Project.

Cheniere last month approved an $8 billion expansion of the Corpus Christi plant and signaled that further expansions could be in store. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.