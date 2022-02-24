Cheniere's fourth-quarter loss widens

A sign of U.S LNG company Cheniere is seen at the registration counter at the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2019) in Shanghai, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

HOUSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A on Thursday reported a larger fourth-quarter loss compared with a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $1.3 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from a loss of $194 million.

Reporting by Marcy de Luna; editing by Jason Neely

