Cheniere's fourth-quarter loss widens
HOUSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A on Thursday reported a larger fourth-quarter loss compared with a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $1.3 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from a loss of $194 million.
Reporting by Marcy de Luna; editing by Jason Neely
