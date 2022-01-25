Chesapeake beefs up shale gas play with $2.5 bln Chief E&D deal

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney/File Photo

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) said on Tuesday it would buy privately held oil and gas producer Chief E&D Holdings LP for about $2.5 billion as it looks to bolster its U.S. shale gas assets.

The acquisition by Chesapeake, a U.S. shale gas and oil producer that only emerged from bankruptcy just last year, underscores the recovery of parts of the energy industry as natural resource prices surge to multi-year highs.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that Chesapeake was in advanced talks to buy Chief. read more

Chesapeake will buy Chief and associated non-operated interests held by affiliates of Tug Hill for $2.0 billion in cash and about 9.44 million in common shares.

That represents a total deal value of about $2.6 billion, according to Reuters calculations, based on Chesapeake's last close.

The company also signed an agreement to sell its Powder River Basin assets in Wyoming to Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) for about $450 million in cash.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

