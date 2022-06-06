Chesapeake Energy aims to expand push into LNG with market adviser

A 3D printed oil barrels and oil pump jack are seen in front of displayed Chesapeake Energy logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 6 (Reuters) - Shale gas producer Chesapeake Energy plans to hire a liquefied natural gas (LNG) adviser, according to a job listing, as it seeks to expand into the fast-growing export market.

U.S. natural gas producers have seized on LNG for future output, with several developing ties with gas buyers, LNG producers and pipeline operators. U.S. LNG exports rose 50% last year, to 9.7 billion cubic feet per day.

The Oklahoma City firm, which does not currently produce LNG, wants someone to "lead new business opportunities for Chesapeake" in LNG and provide executives with "guidance on LNG marketing activities," according to a LinkedIn posting.

A representative from Chesapeake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chesapeake is aiming to take a greater role in liquefied natural gas markets, Chief Executive Nick Dell'Osso said in March at a conference. Gas pipeline operator Williams Companies earlier hired two executives to set up a LNG marketing operation. read more

Chesapeake recently participated in a meeting with European nations hoping to wean their countries off gas from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. That event was organized by trade groups American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC) and LNG Allies.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

