Chesapeake Energy earnings beat as oil prices rebound

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday reported adjusted net income of $269 million, or $2.38 per share, topping analysts expectations as the oil market recovers and prices hit multi-year highs.

The company also increased its forecasts for 2021 adjusted EBITDAX and total production, while holding its capital spending steady. The company increased its preliminary 2022 EBITDAX guidance significantly.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.