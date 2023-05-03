Chesapeake Energy expects natural gas volatility to remain, could pull back on activity 

Companies Chesapeake Energy Corp Follow















DENVER, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale gas producer Chesapeake Energy (CHK.O) on Wednesday said it anticipated volatility in natural gas markets to persist, and that it could hold off bringing some wells online if low prices continue.

The company added that deal-making has become "hard" given the weak natural gas market.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver











