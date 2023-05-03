Chesapeake Energy expects natural gas volatility to remain, could pull back on activity 

Illustration shows Chesapeake Energy logo
A 3D printed oil barrels and oil pump jack are seen in front of displayed Chesapeake Energy logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DENVER, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale gas producer Chesapeake Energy (CHK.O) on Wednesday said it anticipated volatility in natural gas markets to persist, and that it could hold off bringing some wells online if low prices continue.

The company added that deal-making has become "hard" given the weak natural gas market.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

