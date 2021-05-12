Skip to main content

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) on Wednesday said no members of its board of directors were interviewing to replace former chief executive Doug Lawler, who resigned last month after leading the company through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Interim-CEO Mike Wichterich said the search for a replacement would take a few months. There was not any action that led to Lawler's departure and there is no significant change in company's strategy, he said.

