Chesapeake Energy sees 10% oilfield inflation in 2023 compared to 2022
June 22 (Reuters) - Shale producer Chesapeake Energy (CHK.O) is anticipating roughly 10% oilfield inflation in 2023 compared with the current year, Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell'Osso said on Wednesday at a conference in New York.
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
