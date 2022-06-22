Chesapeake Energy sees 10% oilfield inflation in 2023 compared to 2022

A 3D printed oil barrels and oil pump jack are seen in front of displayed Chesapeake Energy logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 22 (Reuters) - Shale producer Chesapeake Energy (CHK.O) is anticipating roughly 10% oilfield inflation in 2023 compared with the current year, Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell'Osso said on Wednesday at a conference in New York.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

