Chesapeake Energy sees higher costs for fracking, sand

A 3D printed oil barrels and oil pump jack are seen in front of displayed Chesapeake Energy logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DENVER, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shale producer Chesapeake Energy on Thursday said it was seeing higher costs related to hydraulic fracturing and sand, as inflation continues to hit the oil and gas industry.

The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company said it anticipates more inflation going forward, particularly in areas including labor, trucking and oil country tubular goods (OCTG).

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

