1 minute read
Chesapeake Energy sees higher costs for fracking, sand
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DENVER, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shale producer Chesapeake Energy on Thursday said it was seeing higher costs related to hydraulic fracturing and sand, as inflation continues to hit the oil and gas industry.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company said it anticipates more inflation going forward, particularly in areas including labor, trucking and oil country tubular goods (OCTG).
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.