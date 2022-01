A view shows an oil well pump jack, set as an installation in front of the Tengizchevroil LLP office in the city of Atyrau, western Kazakhstan, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maria Gordiyeva

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Production at Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil (TCO) continues but there has been a "temporary adjustment to output due to logistics" as a result of protests at the Tengiz field, Chevron said on Thursday.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards and Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton

