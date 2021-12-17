Chevron agrees to transfer part of offshore Suriname field to Shell

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. Chevron will report earnings on April 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

PARAMARIBO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A unit of U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Friday transferred one-third of its 60%-equity interest in an offshore Suriname block for which it has a production sharing agreement to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Suriname's state oil company said.

Paradise Oil Company, a subsidiary of Suriname's state-run Staatsolie, retains its 40% stake in the Block 5 venture as a non-executive partner, according to the farmout contract.

"Staatsolie welcomes the participation of a reputable party like Shell in Block 5. The farmout endorses the great interest there is in the offshore area of Suriname," the company said in a release.

Staatsolie and Chevron signed a production sharing contract in October for Block 5, which covers an area of 2,235 square kilometers. The deal marked the first time that Staatsolie will participate as a partner in offshore activities. read more

Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Marianna Parraga

