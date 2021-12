A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday announced a 2022 organic capital and exploratory spending program of $15 billion and raised its share buyback guidance range to $3 to $5 billion per year.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

